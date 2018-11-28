‘We are absolutely devastated:’ Authorities say body found appears to be that of missing 13-year-old NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Authorities said that a body found Tuesday afternoon in Lumberton appears to be that of missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.
“This is heart-wrenching; we are absolutely devastated,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said. “I wish we had a different outcome for Hania’s family, for the community that she lived in, and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything, everything they had in to finding her and bringing her back alive. We believe we have found the body of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. The body was found in a body of water off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County about 4:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.”
This announcement was made during a Wednesday afternoon press conference with FBI agents and Robeson County authorities.
McNeil said that preliminary tests indicate that the body found is Aguilar’s. However, dental records will be compared to make a final determination.
“Please continue to pray for Hania’s family and each other as the investigation continues,” McNeil said. “I want to ask the community and those on social media to please quit spreading the rumors that are being spread. This is the outcome that we all feared was going to happen; we did not want to hear this. This is not what we wanted to happen. We wanted to bring her back home alive to her family and our community.”
Tuesday’s discovery came more than three weeks after Aguilar was first reported to have been kidnapped from outside of her Lumberton home on Nov. 5.
“We are all heartbroken,” FBI supervisor Andy Delarocha said. “We believe we found Hania, but our work is far from over. We have to find out how she died, who did this to her and we have to bring the person or persons to justice.”
Delarocha repeated the words that he said the day that Aguilar we first reported meeting.
“I have the same plea to the public that I had from Nov. 5,” Delarocha said. “Please call us if you have information to help. Don’t post rumors to social media. Don’t share speculations about this case. On Nov. 5, I stood right here before you and stated I could not imagine how I would feel if this was one of my daughters. Last night I had to stand in front of Hania’s mother and explain to her what we had found and you can all imagine what that has done to her. You can further imagine what is happening to her today as she hears things that are not based in fact and are rumors and falsehoods.”
A massive search was conducted throughout Robeson County by investigators with the FBI, Lumberton police, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. These officials were following leads related to the search for Aguilar when the discovery was made.
“There is evidence at the scene and there is evidence that we received through the tip lines and all of it is going to help us piece together what happened to Hania,” Delarocha said.
“Our work is not over,” McNeil said. “We will not stop, not stop until we find the person or persons responsible and we bring them to justice. We will not stop until we do that.”
“We need the public’s help to determine when and how the body was placed on Wire Grass Road in Robeson County,” Delarocha said. “If you have surveillance cameras near Wire Grass Road, call the tip line at 910-272-5871.”
Hania was kidnapped outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, located on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton on November 5, 2018 just before 7:00 a.m.
An autopsy is going to be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Delarocha said there are no suspects at this time and asks that anyone with information is urged to call the tip line number at 910-272-5871
