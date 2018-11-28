Billy Joel coming to Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The legendary musician, Billy Joel, will perform on Saturday, March 9 at Chase Field in his first ever baseball stadium appearance. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
“We are thrilled to have music legend Billy Joel perform at Chase Field,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President & CEO. “Billy’s music is known and loved amongst fans across multiple generations, much like baseball, and we are excited to offer our fans an additional form of entertainment at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.”
Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.
American Express card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 3 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 6 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 7 and will be available at www.dbacksevents.com and livenation.com.
