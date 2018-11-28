Businesses near the border seeing impact of border ‘hardening’

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the last few weeks, U.S. Army personnel have been installing razor wire on the fence and blocking off some of the lanes at the Nogales Port of entry. All as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s plan to “harden the border”, in preparation of a caravan of immigrants coming to the border from Central America.
The changes at the fence are being felt by some of the business on Morley Avenue. A street lined with shops, from clothing to kids toys. During the holidays, Morley is a place for shoppers from across the border to get their holiday items.
One of those businesses on Morley feeling the impact of the border changes is David’s Western Wear. The shop is about a half a mile from the fence.
Owner David Moore has been at his location for 38 years. He says, from 85 percent to 90 percent of his customers are from Mexico.
Tucson News Now walked into his store Tuesday afternoon and there was barely anyone shopping. He tells us, usually during this time period there’s steady foot traffic in the shop. Moore believes, customers are scared about crossing the border and are worried that the border could close.
At this point, he won’t know the full impact of the border changes until the beginning of the new year.
