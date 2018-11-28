19 cats in need of a new home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima Animal Care Center has taken in more than a dozen cats from a family who was recently evicted from their home and is facing financial constraints. The cats range in age from kittens to adults and are currently being evaluated by the shelter’s clinic.
As Pima County’s only open-admission shelter, PACC currently has 584 other animals in need of homes, and on average takes in around 50-100 animals each day. PACC is hoping that the community can help adopt or foster some of its existing pets to help make space for future ones. Community members interested in fostering can send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov.
People who want to adopt a pet can look at them online or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs.
