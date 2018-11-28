FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures! Get ready for some changes by the end of the week.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We’ll see some above average temperatures for the next few days, before a cold front moves through Southern Arizona bringing rain chances and much cooler temperatures.
TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with our highs in the upper-70s. 60% of overnight rain.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 40% chance for early morning rain highs in the low-60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers. Highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the upper-50s. 20% rain.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the low-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.