FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful day filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures! Get ready for some changes by the end of the week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 28, 2018 at 4:59 AM MST - Updated November 28 at 4:59 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We’ll see some above average temperatures for the next few days, before a cold front moves through Southern Arizona bringing rain chances and much cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with our highs in the upper-70s. 60% of overnight rain.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, 40% chance for early morning rain highs in the low-60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the upper-50s. 20% rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s

