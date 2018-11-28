Ford Model A owners meet in Tucson for national convention

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Classic car enthusiasts will notice quite a few more Ford Model A's driving around this week than you might typically see in and around Tucson due to the National Ford Model A Convention happening at the Tucson Hilton East.
More than 200 Ford Model A owners are in Tucson from as far as Maine and Illinois.
"It is great to come out and meet other owners," says Deane Andrew, who drove his 1930 Model A from Santa Fe, New Mexico. "We all learn from each other, and just become part of a growing family."
Besides meetings and seminars on car maintenance and preservation, drivers will be exploring the roads across southern Arizona.
"Most of the time they either give you a hi sign or a wave (when you drive by)," says David Ramsower, Vice President of the local club and organizer of this years event. "It is really kinda fun to be recognized for having such a classic car. It's just something people really enjoy seeing, and they are really fun to drive."
Club members from across the country are getting a chance to visit local museums and national parks as part of the convention. Large groups of drivers will visit the Pima Air and Space Museum Thursday, and the Sonoran Desert Museum on Friday.
