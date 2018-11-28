Neighbors on alert amid increase in midtown car thefts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department said car thefts are on the rise in midtown.
Police tell Tucson News Now up until mid-November there has been a 20 percent increase compared to the same time frame last year.
Neighborhood groups like the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association are asking residents to be alert.
They are reminding people who live in the area to lock their car doors and consider purchasing an anti-theft device.
Christine Ervin has lived in the area for 10 years. She said the news of an uptick does not surprise her as her neighbor’s car was just stolen.
“She came by and she was like, ‘oh my god my car was stolen, and I was like you’re kidding me.’ So they reported it to the police, and this was just a few months ago this was not very long ago, and no less than three or five days later it was only two or three blocks from our house,” she explained.
Police said the car thefts are often recovered a few days later. They add that they could be drug related; however, have no evidence to confirm that.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.