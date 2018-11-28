New charges, details in bomb-making case in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Recent court filings describe why a judge ordered that a man suspected of teaching people how to make bombs should remain detained pending the outcome of his case in Tucson.
Ahmad Suhad Ahmad's attorney listed several reasons why the husband, brother, father and former state inmate should be released.
He's lived in Tucson for the last 10 years and has multiple family ties to the area, according discussion notes listed in the prosecution's motion to detain.
It stated Ahmad had a "religious conversion" while serving his sentence for drug charges and plans to continue his court-ordered drug treatment.
Ahmad turned himself in as soon as he learned of the warrant for his arrest. What’s more, his defense claimed that if Ahmad was as much of a threat to the community as prosecutors said, he would not have been allowed a month of freedom between his release from state custody and surrendering to the feds.
Despite those points in favor of releasing Ahmad, a judge ordered him detained, describing the details of his bomb-making allegation as "disturbing".
Prosecutors provided new details about their investigation into his suspected bomb-making instructions. He bragged about making bombs, according to prosecutors. They argued Ahmad even threatened one of the confidential sources that he would blow up him and his family should anything happen to him.
Ahmad believed he was teaching the confidential sources how to make a bomb that would be used against a ranking member of a drug trafficking organization from Mexico who would be in the United States for a sporting event, according to court records.
He now faces drug charges from early 2017, which were initially filed in November 2017 then dismissed without prejudice by March 2018. They revolve around Ahmad allegedly connecting confidential sources with heroin.
