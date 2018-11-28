Northern California sheriff's star rises with relief roles

In this Nov. 8, 2018, photo provided by Michael Zuccolillo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea and his daughter, Police Officer Kassidy Honea, direct traffic during the evacuation of Paradise, Calif, as the Camp Fire bears down on them. Sheriff Honea gets applause and handshakes at public appearances as the face of the force fighting the flames and bringing relief to those who lost everything in the deadly Camp Fire. Honea’s handling of two major crises, including last year's evacuation as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities, ultimately burnished his public image as a decisive and a strong leader. (Michael Zuccolillo via AP) (AP)