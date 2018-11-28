Pima County man pleads guilt to child porn charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Robert Wayne Warnes has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children, according to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Between 2014 and 2017, Warnes possessed images of child pornography on his computer and mobile phone.
Warnes also tried to record images of children posing in a sexually exploitive way using his web camera. He has pleaded guilty to the crime of sexual exploitation of minors.
This case was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorneys Jacob Lines and Alan Goodwin. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2019. Warnes faces 24 to 63 years in prison.
