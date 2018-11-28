Real-life Grinch stole Christmas trees from family business in Texas, report says

LAKE JACKSON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A Texas family said they are dealing with a real-life Grinch after three trees went missing from their Christmas tree stand.
The Wooley family said a man stuffed Christmas trees into his truck and took off.
Jody Wooley said her family saved up the whole year to pay for the trees at their family owned tree stand. She says they were upset to lose some of their product with no reward.
“It’s very upsetting to know that people would come and just take something that you worked hard for,” said Wooley.
Over the weekend, three of the trees were stolen and on Sunday the family believes the culprit returned for another one.
Jody said they had just come back from lunch when she noticed a man sitting in a pickup truck with a Christmas tree sitting in the back.
She says when her husband approached him, he took off. So, she tried to follow the vehicle but had no luck.
The Wooley family fought back by writing a message to the thief on their tree tent.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.