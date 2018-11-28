Tucson stands stick with holiday spirit while dealing with Christmas tree shortage

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A busy holiday season is a little more stressful this year for one Christmas tree stand in Tucson.
Kelly Soure, co-owner of Brian & Kelly’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees, said there has been a strain on their supply of quality trees to customers, due to a tree shortage being felt across the country.
“It just makes it a more difficult to get the trees we want and the numbers we want," said Soure. "We don’t want to, I guess, accept a lesser quality of a tree, we like our standards to stay high, we have customers that rely on that.”
The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association reports the tree shortage is due to the Great Recession in 2008. With an oversupply about 10 years ago, growers planted fewer trees to save money. The trees, or lack there of, planted then are the supply now.
“We have seen an increase and we’re trying not to put that on our customer, but ultimately, it’s inevitable, so we did have to raise our prices a little this year," said Soure.
But it’s not hurting their holiday spirit. Soure said her husband is in Oregon now, picking up more trees for the stand on Broadway Boulevard, near Rosemont Boulevard. They opened the stand on Black Friday and Soure said they will be busy for the rest of the year, expecting to sell about 200 trees.
“It’s seeing the same faces come in, it’s seeing little kids get happy, it’s having a Santa Claus, it’s the spirit." said Soure. "Some people get the trees early, some get the trees late, it’s definitely a family affair.”
