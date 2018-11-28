200 years of 'Silent Night': Singers mark carol's birthday

Spectators watch and listen as the Kroell Family Singers sing "Silent Night" with the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and Trinity Youth Chorus during a celebration of the anniversary of the song at Trinity Church, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in New York. "Silent Night," one of the most famous songs of the Christmas season, is being celebrated as it approaches its 200th anniversary. Written and sung in Austria in December 1818, the song was first performed in the U.S. in 1839 at the Hamilton Memorial on the church's grounds by an Austrian family of traveling singers. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (AP)