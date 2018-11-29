Firefighters warn you need to be careful with holiday decor

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With a little over a month until Christmas and less than a week until Hanukkah, holiday decor is out in full force, but first responders warn that everyone needs to be careful with their decorations this holiday season.
“A lot of people believe that it’s just not gonna happen to them and that’s a bad trap to fall into because nobody plans on having an accidental fire. That’s why we call them accidental," Chief John Walka of the Rural Metro Fire Department says of fires sparked by holiday decor.
The biggest thing people need to be mindful of are flammable items. Chief Walka says the three biggest issues he and his crew see are with candles, trees, and anything electrical.
“Christmas decorations and fires that involve decorations can actually be fires that are more intense," Walka notes."They cause more damage and they can actually cause more injuries and more fatalities unfortunately.”
When it comes to trees, crews say the biggest issues are with real ones. Once you get your tree home make sure you immediately soak the base of it in warm water so it stays moist longer. That helps to make it less fire prone since it will be more moistened.
If you’re planning to use a fake tree, Chief Walka advises that you make sure it’s fire-resistant.
When it comes to electrical items like holiday lights, firefighters say you have to be smart with them. Make sure you go through and check all of your lights and other electrical items before putting them up to make sure there’s no frayed or split wires. Also, don’t plug too many things into one outlet.
And finally candles- one of the main house fire culprits according to Chief Walka. First responders say candles cause about half of house fires this time of year. They advise that candles need to be at least a foot from anything flammable and that they need to be on a sturdy and even surface so that they don’t fall over.
“The most common cause of Christmas tree decorations or holiday decorations in general is typically candles. In fact even during the non-holiday we see a lot of candle fires," Chief Walka says. "People use them all the time. When they, we have a problem with candles it’s because they’re unattended.”
One other thing Chief John Walka warns that people look out for during the holidays is carbon monoxide poisoning seeing as many of us are cooking or using our heaters during the holiday season.
