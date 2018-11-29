FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, warm and breezy today ahead of our First Alert Action Day. A cold front arrives tonight increasing our rain chances.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 today. We will be breezy leading up to an approaching cold front. 60% chance of rain overnight and a 40% chance of Friday morning showers.
TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Overcast. 60% of rain.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. 40% morning rain.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers. Highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies highs in the upper-50s. 40% rain.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-60s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s.
