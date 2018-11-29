Former Maricopa County Deputy Sheriff arrested on child molestation charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 62-year-old Kirk Meisner was arrested on Nov. 28, 2018 on six counts of child molestation and sexual abuse. Meisner is a retired Maricopa County Deputy Sheriff who retired in 2001. He was arrested after a year-long investigation involving MCSO’s SVU detectives and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
Deputies responded to a 911 call on July 9, 2017 after the caller reported Mr. Meisner had inappropriately touched two minor female victims on multiple occasions, the most recent being on June 19, 2017. During a subsequent interview by a forensic interviewer, both victims disclosed being touched inappropriately multiple times by the suspect.
Following the victim interviews, SVU Detectives obtained additional information from the victim’s parents. The parents explained they had confronted the suspect themselves at which time he made incriminating statements pertaining to the allegations.
Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement, “Crimes involving children are among the worst that we investigate as part of our duty to the public, and it especially difficult to learn that one of our former employees is the suspect in this case. We will continue to enforce the law without favor or prejudice no matter who is involved.”
SVU Detectives contacted the suspect and attempted to interview him about the allegations. He invoked his right to remain silent. SVU Detectives subsequently submitted this case to the County Attorney, and on Nov. 21, 2018, SVU Detectives received notification from MCAO that a Grand Jury Arrest Warrant had been issues on this case for Kirk Meisner for the following charges:
1 count of Molestation of a child C2F
1 count Attempt to commit Molestation of a child C2F
4 counts Sexual Abuse C3F DCAC
Kirk Meisner was arrested yesterday and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for 6 counts listed above. There are no known additional victims at the time.
