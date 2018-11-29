JC Hoops: Split decision

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - No. 1 Pima Men’s Basketball escaped with a 97-89 the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium Wednesday night with a 97-89 win over Eastern Arizona.
The Gila Monsters (7-2, 0-2) after trailing by as many as 17 in the 1st half took advantage of Pima’s turnovers and took their first lead of the game at 84-83 with 3:20 left.
The Aztecs (4-2, 1-1 in ACCAC) though would score on a 14-6 run to ice the game.
Kennedy Koehler scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Cholla product Abram Carrasco scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half.
Sophomore Robert Wilson (Salpointe Catholic HS) had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The Aztecs will head to Yuma on Sunday to play Arizona Western College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
The Aztec women will play the Matadors in the doubleheader opener at 2.
14th ranked Pima Women’s Basketball (3-4, 0-2 in ACCAC) fell to the Gila Monsters 85-74 (5-3, 2-0).
Sophomore Jacqulynn Nakai (Coconino HS) led all scorers with 27 points. Fellow sophomore Shauna Bribiescas (Dobson HS) had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
David Kelly contributed to this story.