Oro Valley wants to hear from residents!

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Town of Oro Valley invites residents to weigh in on proposed intersection improvements at the La Cañada Drive and Moore Road intersection.
Last January, the Town of Oro Valley held an open house on proposed improvements to the La Cañada Drive and Moore Road intersection. The public was split 50/50 between a traffic signal and a roundabout. Since then, the Town has conducted further analysis, and the recommendation from an engineering consultant and the Town Engineer, based on vehicular and pedestrian safety studies, is to install a roundabout at the intersection.
Before making a final decision, Town Manager Mary Jacobs wants to hear from residents one more time. There are two ways to make your voice heard:
Take a brief, online survey Visit www.orovalleyaz.gov and click the large banner at the top of the page. The survey closes at midnight on Sunday, Dec 2. The survey includes a short video that explains the history of the project and the proposed solutions for the intersection.
Attend the public meeting on Monday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
Town Manager Mary Jacobs will discuss the results of the online survey and take public comment. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, 110000 N. La Cañada Drive.
Residents who are unable to take the survey or attend the public meeting may provide feedback to Constituent Services Coordinator Jessica Hynd at jhynd@orovalleyaz.gov or 520-229-4711.
