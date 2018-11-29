Pima County man sentenced to prison for cyclist’s death

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The man convicted of multiple charges related to a hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist in 2016 was sentenced to prison on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Eric Joseph Corral was sentenced to eight years in prison and probation that will run concurrently with his prison sentence. He was found guilty on Oct. 30 of negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and two DUI charges.
Corral struck Scott Koch, 58, while Koch was riding his bike on East Valencia Road in Rita Ranch on Aug. 12, 2016.
Corral’s BAC was 0.313 -- more than double the legal limit -- two hours after the collision.
