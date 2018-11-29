SILVER ALERT: Police ask for help locating missing Fountain Hills man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Arizona are looking for a man reported missing in Fountain Hills on Thursday, Nov. 29.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Jerry Douglas Harris was reported missing by his wife. She had not heard from him since she spoke with him on the telephone on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Harris is described as a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He may be in a silver 2013 Toyota Siena with Oregon license number 354GGA.
Harris has medical issues, police say.
If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, call 911.
