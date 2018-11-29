Vehicle registration to be more costly with addition of Public Safety Fee

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A new fee going into effect next week means that car owners can expect to pay more when registering their vehicles.
The Public Safety Fee, part of legislation signed into law in April by Gov. Doug Ducey, is intended to support public safety and Highway Patrol operations, including enforcing state laws, assisting drivers in distress, responding to collisions, and air-rescue operations. During the past decade, much of this funding came from the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund, or gas-tax money, which also goes toward road construction and maintenance.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Transportation, which will administer the fee collection through its Motor Vehicle Division, most motorists will pay $32 per vehicle each year.
The fee will be collected during vehicle registration and registration renewal process.
Beginning Dec. 1, the fee will go into affect for newly registered vehicles and registrations due in January.
