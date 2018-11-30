Catalina Highway to Mount Lemmon closed

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Weather and road conditions have forced highway officials to close the Catalina Highway at the base. Residents and employees are being allowed up the mountain.
A storm that passed through the area early Friday, Nov. 30, caused rockslides and slippery conditions on the highway to Summerhaven.
The status of the Catalina Highway can change at any time. To get the most up-to-date information, call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
