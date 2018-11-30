Golder Ranch Fire District makes a special delivery

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Golder Ranch Fire District delivered a new recliner to a veteran in the area on Nov. 27.
The fire department frequently gets called out to the elderly veteran’s residence because he falls a lot and has trouble getting up.
On one specific occasion, the veteran’s wife mentioned she had purchased a new recliner for her husband that could help him, but she had no way to get it delivered to their home.
A few of the Golder Ranch Fire District men took it upon themselves to deliver the recliner while off duty.
A caregiver took to social media to express her gratitude towards the men.
