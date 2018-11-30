Group collecting donations to help homeless teens attending public schools

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Homeless teens in southern Arizona and across the state need our help.
Desiree Cook, founder and CEO of I am You 360, visited Daybreak to spread word about their mission to help the alarming number of homeless teens attending public schools in our state.
I am You 360 is collecting hygiene and hair products for girls and boys on Saturday, Dec. 1. They are also in need of volunteers to pack hygiene bags for schools with homeless and foster youths.
Hygiene Campaign Drive
Saturday, Dec. 1 7:30-3:30 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
1260 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard
Full size hygiene and hair products for girls and boys
Saturday, Dec. 8 1-5 p.m.
Community Partner Holmes Tuttle Boys and Girls Club
