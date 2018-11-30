“It Can Wait” campaign teaches teens dangers of distracted driving using VR

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Put down the phone.
That was the message Thursday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club on Grant Road in Tucson, where teenagers learned about the dangers of texting and driving with some help from virtual reality.
In an effort to curb texting and driving, AT&T is taking a mobile virtual reality experience on a tour of the country for the “It Can Wait” campaign. Teens wear virtual reality (VR) goggles, which put the user behind the wheel of a virtual car, and clearly shows off the dangers of distracted driving.
According to AT&T, 9 out of 10 people admit to using their smartphone while driving.
“It’s very different to experience in virtual reality,” said Jose Casillas, 14, and a member of the Boys & Girls Club. “It actually felt like I was right there in the car accident. It was scary.”
“It really shows you what it’s like to actually be there,” said 15-year-old Vanessa Valtierra.
The mobile experience includes messages from the friends and family of those who have lost their lives to distracted driving.
Organizers hope to inspire drivers to take the pledge to end texting and driving.
Standing in front of a wall covered in memorials, "It Can Wait" campaign spokesman Chris Johnson says their message is simple and clear.
"You get one life. Don't give it away."
