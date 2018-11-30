Marana Holiday Festival canceled, encore tree lighting still viewable

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Due to the Thursday evening's rain and inclement weather, the Marana Holiday Festival has unfortunately been canceled.
Town of Marana staff worked hard to try to save the event, but most of the grounds the parking lots and entertainment zones are on are too wet and muddy and cannot accommodate foot and vehicle traffic for the thousands of people anticipated to attend the event.
The public is still invited to enjoy encore presentations of the Christmas Tree light show that will be every night from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31 at the Marana Municipal Complex at 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, Marana, AZ 85653 at the following times:
Monday to Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday to Sunday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For event information, visit www.MaranaEvents.com
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.