OVERTIME: Let’s do it again

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Act 2.
Salpointe Catholic and Scottsdale Saguaro will meet again Friday night at Arizona Stadium to decide the Conference 4A state football championship.
The Sabercats beat the Lancers 28-7 last season to win their fifth straight state championship.
Saguaro (12-1) has won all three titles since Conference 4A was formed in 2016.
Before that they won the Division II title in 2015 and Division III championships in 2013 and 2014.
The Sabercats have 11 state titles in football overall and ten of those have come since the turn of the century.
Salpointe Catholic (13-0) won their lone state title in 2013.
The Lancers are led offensively by junior running back Bijan Robinson, the 4th leading rusher in the state with 2,245 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
