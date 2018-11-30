Quentin Tarantino marries singer and model Daniella Pick

FILE - In this June 12, 2017 file photo, Quentin Tarantino, left and Daniela Pick arrive at the premiere of "The Beguiled" in Los Angeles. Tarantino has married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick. People magazine reports that the couple was married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, and a larger evening gathering is planned. The two met in 2009 and became engaged last year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)