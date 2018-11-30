Road to Mt. Lemmon closed because of rockslide

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Catalina Highway is closed at the base of Mt. Lemmon because of a rockslide on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Residents and employees are being allowed up the mountain.
There is no estimate on how long it will take crews to clear the slide and when the road will be open.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling (520) 547-7510. For all other questions about Mt. Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.