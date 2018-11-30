Snowfall leads to road closures on Mt. Lemmon

Roads affected by winter weather will be closed annually on December 15, and reopen on March 1, unless weather conditions render them unsafe before or after those dates. Roads affected by the seasonal closure are: Lower, Middle, and Upper Control roads, Marshall Gulch Road, Lower and Upper Bear Wallow roads, Bigelow Road, Incinerator Ridge Road, Organization Ridge Road, the road into General Hitchcock Campground and Upper Ski Run Road to the top of Mt Lemmon above Ski Valley. The roads into Rose and Spencer canyon campgrounds closed Nov. 15 when the recreation areas closed for the season. Roads remain open to hikers, cross country skiers, bicyclists and other non-motorized users.