Study ranks Arizona among worst in country for school zone safety

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Henry Aguilar picks up his son outside Mansfeld Middle School every day.
To any parent like him, safety is the first priority.
"Kids are important. They're our future," he said. He's out enough times to notice, not everyone is obeying the law. "A lot of people just drive on by in the school zones a lot faster than they should be."
People speeding through school zones or those looking at their phones, not the road.
Those are just some of the things a recent study looked at across the country, including here in Pima County.
California based company Zendrive ranked Arizona as one of the top ten worst states nationwide for school zone safety.
It breaks things down by county and individual school area, giving each of them a letter grade.
The area near Mansfeld Middle School can get busy, it got a D minus.
Parents like Korcel Price said that congestion likely plays a role.
"The roads are a little narrow, right? I haven't seen anybody wreck but if there's one thing I could change it would be to widen the roads."
More than a dozen other school zones in Pima County got an F.
Those grades are a reason why parents hope drivers hope kids come first.
You can view a break down of each school zone and request a copy of the report yourself here >> https://go.zendrive.com/school-safety-2018
