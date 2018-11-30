Tucson man arrested for first degree murder

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7:39 p.m., police responded to a call at a shopping center in the 5000 block of North Oracle Road for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered two male subjects behind Denny’s Diner, one with a gunshot wound to the chest. The identity of the victim is currently unknown, however, he was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injury.
The shooter has been identified as 37-year-old James Daniel Candelaria and has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on one count of first degree murder.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and more information will be released. Anyone will information about the case is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with potential for reward by calling 88-CRIME or visiting 88-CRIME.org.
