Wildcats now rule ice rivalry

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Hockey returns to Western Collegiate Hockey League play on Friday, November 30, and Saturday, December 1 versus archrival Arizona State at the Tucson Arena.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Sun Devils dominated the rivalry with the Wildcats. But since the creation of the NCAA Hockey program (2014-15) on the Tempe campus the wave has shifted on the club level.
Arizona currently owns the “Cactus Cup”, the trophy awarded each year to the winner of the season-long hockey series between UA and ASU.
The Wildcats were victors in both contests with the Sun Devils in September and have won seven of the last nine meetings in the series.
Arizona State not too long ago won 37 straight games against Arizona, a streak that ended in February 2014 but not for long.
After the Wildcats snapped that streak, the Sun Devils preceded to start another one in which they won the next 17 meetings, creating a stretch of 54 victories in 55 games against UA.
That streak was snapped two years ago this weekend when the Cats pulled out a 2-1 win in Tucson and since that night UA is 10-5 in their showdowns with ASU.
The two rivals will meet eight times this season.
The 6th ranked Wildcats moved into the national top ten rankings after sweeping #9 Missouri State and Arkansas two weeks ago in Tucson.
Arizona (15-3) sits in first place of the WCHL with a percentage points lead over the Bears. The Wildcats have not lost at home this season in eight games.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.