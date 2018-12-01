The Christmas Collector: Tucson woman has more than a hundred trees in her home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s that time of year, when Christmas decorations flood everyone’s homes.
Surely nothing like Jerri Fleck’s home, though. From the looks of the inside, you’d never expect it from the outside that she is an avid Christmas collector.
“I can always manage to find Christmas stores no matter where we go,” said Fleck.
Inside the Christmas collector’s home, you’ll find 106 trees in just about every room. “It just makes me happy. It’s what I enjoy. It’s my passion.”
Some are big. Some are small. Others in between.
It all started back in 1974 when she was expecting her son.
"I received an ornament from a friend at a baby shower with a note saying if I got an ornament for him every year by the time he was grown, he'd have a whole collection."
Each one with a different theme from Star Wars to planes, trains, and automobiles. Many of the themes handpicked by her kids and grandkids.
"I could pick a favorite for every room," she said with a laugh. Of all of the choices, there's not a true favorite to be had.
As for why Fleck loves this time of year, it's all about the Christmas cheer.
“Caring and sharing. The love that it brings out in people,” she said.
