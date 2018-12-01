OVERTIME: Gold football trophy eludes Lancers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Scottsdale Saguaro used the big play Friday night in Tucson to beat the hometown Salpointe Catholic Lancers 42-16 and win their 12th football state championship.
Chaparral-transfer Marqui Johnson provided the first of those big plays.
The senior took a kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown after the Lancers had tied the game at seven on a 36-yard run by Bijan Robinson.
With Saguaro up 14-7, Devin Green hit Dae Han Chang on a 33-yard play for cut the Lancers deficit to 14-13.
Then with the Sabercats nursing that one-point advantage late in the first half, Saguaro junior quarterback Tyler Beverett found Hayden Hatten on a 66-yard pass play to the red zone.
Connor Soelle scored on the next play, an eight-yard touchdown run and the Sabercats (13-1) never looked back after that.
Hatten ran for a score and threw for another in the second half.
The last of the big plays came in the 3rd quarter. Beverett found Will Shaffer in the middle of the field for a 78-yard touchdown.
Saguaro has won 11 of their 12 state titles in this century and now six straight.
Salpointe Catholic (13-1) played the second half of the game without all-purpose star Mario Padilla.
The Lancers fell to 1-4 in state championship games with losses in 2018, 2017, 1991 and 1981. Their lone title came in 2013.
