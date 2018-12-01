Post Office’s will be open Sunday’s for holiday shipping ease

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Postmaster John LaFreniere announced that Tucson post offices will be offering more retail weekend hours.
There will be particular stores open on Sunday’s for easier holding shipping. Those hours will start on Dec. 2, 9, and 16 at Tucson’s Cherrybell post office, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. other stores will extend their hours on Dec. 9, and 16.
All stores will have stamps, packaging bubble wrap, tape, as well as greeting cards and gift cards.
Anyone can also purchase stamps and supplies online at www.usps.com which is a 24/7 website.
The Postal Service depends only upon postage sales, supplies, and services to finance their business.
