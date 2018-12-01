Protesters for Troops off the Border at Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Protesters gathered near the Swan entrance of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base early Saturday, Dec. 1.
The protest was against military presence at the southern border and for refugee human rights.
People began to come out with signs by nine in the morning on Saturday.
While protesting, many spread to the Golf Links intersection, blocking vehicles.
Protesters were chanting “whose streets, our streets”.
The protest was said to end at 11a.m.
