Retired Congressman Ed Pastor laid to rest on Sunday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Retired U.S. Representative Ed Pastor will be laid to rest in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 2.
The public is invited to honor the late Congressman’s life and public service inside the Rotunda at the Arizona State Capitol on Sunday from 2p.m. to 5p.m. It will end at exactly 5p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 6, a viewing will be held from 6p.m. to 7p.m. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 7p.m.
On Friday, Dec. 7, Mass will be held at 2p.m. at the church. The burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
The Congressman’s family asks that instead of flowers, for donations to be made to the Ed Pastor Memorial Fund at the Arizona Community Foundation.
