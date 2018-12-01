Road blocked

LINCOLN, NE - Arizona volleyball fell in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) to Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The loss brought Arizona’s magical 2018 season to an end. UA (22-12) finished fifth in the Pac-12 with an 11-9 record in an amazing turnaround from UA’s 11-win 2017 campaign. The Wildcats appeared in their 29th NCAA Tournament and fifth in the last six seasons.
It also brought the end to the collegiate careers of Kendra Dahlke, Mackenzie Hernandez and Victoria Svorinic. Dahlke will leave Arizona as one of the best outside hitters in school history. She ends her career seventh in school history in career kills (1,408), fifth in 10+ kill matches (74), fifth in 20+ kill matches (17) and sixth in career attempts (3,958).
