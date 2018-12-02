ACHA: Cactus Cup sweep for Cats

TUCSON, AZ - 6th ranked Arizona Hockey completed the weekend sweep of Arizona State University, following a 4-0 win Saturday night in front of a huge home crowd at Tucson Arena.
Arizona goals were scored by Manny Rowe, Ethan Stahlhuth, and Anthony Cusanelli with two. Anthony Ciurro earned another shutout in goal, his third straight.
Cusanelli had three goals on the weekend as the Wildcats end the fall semester of play in first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey League.
UA has won all three meetings this season against the Sun Devils and nine of the last 11. The Wildcats can clinch their second straight Cactus Cup trophy with a win over ASU when the two teams meet again in Tucson on February 22, 2019.
Arizona returns from winter break on January 4, 2019 to take on Grand Canyon University at the TCC. The puck drops at 7:30 pm.
David Kelly contributed to this story.