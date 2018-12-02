BEAR DOWN: Wildcats beat UConn 76-72

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In their first true road game of the season, Arizona Basketball made their free throws down the stretch to defeat Connecticut 76-72 in Hartford.
Arizona sank 12-of-13 foul shots over the final four minutes to seal the 10th non-conference road win of Sean Miller’s career.
Nine different Wildcats scored in the game led by Brandon Randolph’s 20 points. The sophomore guard made seven of those final 12 free throws in the second half. Chase Jeter had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Arizona (6-2) was able to win despite shooting just 3-of-17 from three-point land.
Uconn’s Jalen Adams led all scorers with 21 points.
