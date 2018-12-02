BEAR DOWN: Wildcats lead UConn 42-38 at the half

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In their first true road game of the season, Arizona Basketball leads Connecticut 42-38 at the half in Hartford.
Nine different Wildcats have scored in the game. Dylan Smith leads UA (5-2) with eight points.
The Wildcats are shooting 51% from the field but have made just 2-of-11 three-point shots.
Uconn’s Jalen Adams leads all scorers with 14 points.
Our David Kelly will have complete coverage with highlights and reaction coming up tonight on FOX 11 Tucson News at 9 and KOLD News 13 at 10.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.