Fallen Marshal’s Tucson jiujitsu family finds way to honor him, plans fundraiser

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White spent some of his time taking Brazilian jiujitsu classes.
Outside of the Daimyo Brazilian JiuJitsu gym on Ina Road, the window reads honor, respect, and benevolence.
Those life principles are things White focused on not only in class, but in his every day life.
Crisantos Rivera has been a part of the Daimyos Brazilian JiuJitsu family for the last five years.
He was there when Chase White often started his days with training.
"Easy to get along with, you know - he got along well with other students," Rivera explained, describing what White was like as a student.
That's why his jiujitsu family is mourning his after the Deputy U.S. Marshal was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
"I probably answered text messages for about ten hours from people who just couldn't believe and were heartbroken," explained Manuel Flores, who owns the gym. Flores was just as heartbroken to hear the news.
White started training at Daimyo a couple of years ago, and was always committed to the craft.
"He was just an amazing, kind human being. Being in law enforcement, he was very focused, very driven, very serious," Flores said. Those dearly-missed qualities of White's are why Flores wanted to find a way to help. "He was a member of our academy, but he was truly a brother to the entire Tucson community. He's going to be dearly missed."
The gym is planning to host classes to collect cash. If you attend any of these classes, they'll donate the proceeds towards White's family.
- Wednesday, December 5th/6 PM Daimyo HQ - Ina Road
- Friday, December 7th/6 PM Daimyo Twin Peaks
- Saturday, December 8th/10 AM Daimyo HQ - Ina Road.
It's a way for members like Rivera to help the family White leaves behind, "I think it's the least we could do, especially during this time of year during the holidays."
During this difficult time the tight-knit group will work through together as a team to move forward as they honor White for protecting his community until the end.
