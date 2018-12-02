FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy December! Cold front round two is making its way towards us tonight. We’re tracking a 40% chance of overnight showers and a 30% chance of those showers lingering into tomorrow. Higher elevations can also pick up more snow.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The second cold front of the week will move through tonight. We’re not seeing as much rain with this system, but we are seeing much cooler temperatures.
TONIGHT: 40% chance overnight showers. Lows in the low-40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. 30% lingering showers.
MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day. 60% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: 30% morning rain. Highs in the mid-60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-60s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.