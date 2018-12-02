FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather becomes more settled for the first half of next week, but then another system will move through increasing our rain chances by the end of the week.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We gradually warm up to the mid-70s by Wednesday. Our weather pattern becomes more active by next Thursday. We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to more widespread rain.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the mid-30s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Clouds build and rain chances increase 30% during the day, and a 60% chance of rain overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the low-60s. 80% chance of rain.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low-60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.
