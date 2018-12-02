Four-goal second period sends Coyotes past Blues, 6-1

Notes: Blues D Alex Pietrangelo missed his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury. F Alexander Steen, also injured in the Blues' win at Colorado Friday, was also scratched. ... F Robby Fabbri was seen doubled over in pain at the end of the first period. He left with an upper body injury and didn't return. ... Coyotes F Michael Grabner left in the first period after taking a Sammy Blais stick to his face and did not return. Blais got a double minor penalty for high sticking. ... Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson's second period assist was the 200th of his NHL career.