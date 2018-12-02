GAME TIME: Arizona Bowl match-up announced

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Organizers of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl announced Sunday the match-up that’s slated for December 29 in Tucson.
Last week, Arkansas State was named one of two teams to play that Saturday in the Old Pueblo. The Red Wolves, representing the Sun Belt Conference, finished the regular season with a 8-4 record.
Sunday at a press conference, organizers shared the second team to take the field in a few weeks. The Nevada Wolf Pack, from the Mountain West Conference, will return to Tucson with a 7-5 regular season record. Nevada won the inaugural Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in 2015.
Kick-off is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 29 at Arizona Stadium.
