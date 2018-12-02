MISSING: Man last seen walking north of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.
Deputies said 68-year-old Martin Blattberg was last seen at 4:20 P.M. on Saturday, December 1 on W Desert Harbor Circle, which is near Ina Road and La Canada Drive.
He is believed to be traveling on foot wearing a white and grey short sleeve Hawaiian shirt, a yellow t-shirt underneath, and jeans.
Blattberg is described as six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black and grey hair.
Anyone with information on the location of Martin Blattberg is asked to call 911.
