A Player’s Preview: Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT - Arizona Basketball heads east to Hartford to take on UConn Sunday in the team’s first true road non-conference test.
The Cats (5-2) have won nine of their past 10 road non-conference games.
The Wildcats bench produced 47 points in Thursday’s 100-70 win over Georgia Southern. Arizona had 22 assists to six turnovers in victory.
Redshirt junior center Chase Jeter collected a career-high 18 points Thursday night. Sophomore guard Alex Barcello finished with a career-high 16 points in 12 minutes versus Georgia Southern.
UA beat UConn in Tucson last season 87-58. It was the Wildcats first win in their series with the Huskies (1-5).
Connecticut (6-1) is in their first season under head coach Dan Hurley, the brother of ASU coach Bobby Hurley.
UConn is led by senior guard Jalen Adams, who is averaging 18 points per game. He scored 13 against the Cats last Decemeber.
Tip off is set for 11 a.m., Tucson time and will televised by ESPN2.
David Kelly contributed to this story