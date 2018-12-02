Seeking more information on Clements

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Investigators are asking for more information on a murder suspect in Pima County.
Investigators want more information about the man charged for the murder of two young girls in Pima County.
Silent Witness is working with several agencies to better understand the activities of Christopher Clements, who is currently behind bars accused of murdering 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.
Clements has been linked to burglaries in the Phoenix and Litchfield Park areas, according to the release from Silent Witness. It stated Melissa Stark was a suspect as well. The two have connections to the valley, so investigators are asking for any information about the two and their activities between 2011 and 2016.
Any information provided is not eligible for reward money because the suspect has already been charged, according to the Silent Witness release. Anonymous tips can be shared with 480-948-6377.
